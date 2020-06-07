Pick Up This Versatile $19 Backpack and Be Ready For a Variety of Situations

Slim Water Resistant College Travel Backpack ZIYE93SJ Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Slim Water Resistant College Travel Backpack | $19 | Amazon | Use code ZIYE93SJ

I find myself in sudden need of a backpack. Something lightweight, that can hold essential gear, but something that won’t cause problems if I need to move quickly. This backpack is lightweight, water-resistant (which is nice, it rains a lot in Florida this time of year), and should be good to hold everything you need. If you use code ZIYE93SJ at checkout, you can grab one in a variety of colors for just $19.

The backpack has a few other nice features too, like a luggage strap so you don’t have to carry it around in an airport and a place to thread a wire through to charge devices. It’s a pretty nifty backpack for a good price!