Pick Up This Stylish, Steel Black DualShock 4 Controller for Just $47

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 | $47 | Amazon and Walmart



Need an extra controller for your PS4? Both Amazon and Walmart are selling this attractive Steel Black DualShock 4 controller for $47, an all-time low.

Full disclosure: we’re going to see those standard PS4 controllers for $40 during Black Friday. But discounts on the more attractive colorways are rare. So, this is a good opportunity if you want to stand out from the crowd. (Or have a designated one for yourself in your house.)

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.