Pick Up This Rayovac Lantern for a Low $5

Rayovac 10 LED Lantern | $5 | Amazon

It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.

Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.

If you want something a little brighter and more feature-packed, this Striker waterproof lantern is also discounted to an all-time low. With this $12 model, you have three brightness options and an easy way to attach it to the top of your tent.

