It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Pick Up This Rayovac Lantern for a Low $5

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
1
Save
Rayovac 10 LED Lantern | $5 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Rayovac 10 LED Lantern | $5 | Amazon

It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.

Advertisement

Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.

If you want something a little brighter and more feature-packed, this Striker waterproof lantern is also discounted to an all-time low. With this $12 model, you have three brightness options and an easy way to attach it to the top of your tent.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More from Kinja Deals

Don't Sleep On This Extremely Rare TRTL Travel Pillow Deal

The Fantastic "Legacy" Adaptation of Betrayal At House On The Hill Is Back On Sale

Get Ready For Fall In a $35 Oxford Dress Shirt From Jachs

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts