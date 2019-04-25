Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If I had one complaint about the Nintendo Switch, it’s that the majority of its library is comprised of ports from other consoles. But you can lean into that feeling and build your own little retro arcade with your Nintendo Switch and this $15 Nyko PixelQuest Arcade Kit.

This Nintendo Labo-inspired product takes the Switch you know and love and transforms it into a proper retro gaming machine. This set includes two arcade sticks that attach to the top of Joy-Cons for a more “authentic arcade” experience.

Advertisement

This $15 price is the lowest on this particular unit and when you consider that Labo kits often hover around $40, this is a great deal.