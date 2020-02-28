Pick Up This Epson Projector Capable of Showing a 132" Image For a Low $550

Epson Home Cinema Full HD Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Epson Home Cinema Full HD Projector | $550 | Walmart

At 1080p and 2,500 lumens, this Epson Home Cinema Full HD Projector is a capable contender if you want to replace your TV. Capable of projecting up to 11 feet, or 132 inches, this full-HD projector can seriously improve your movie nights. Epson says that this projector’s 35,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio can show off rich details even in darker scenes.

But, to be frank, I doubt it’ll match anything that you’ll find in the latest 4K displays. However, if you mostly use your TV for streaming movies on Netflix or Hulu, and don’t want to dedicate an entire area to a TV, this projector is a terrific option. It’ll cost you just $550 right now, which is about the price of a standard TV. If you’re on a mission to build a projector-based home theater, this is a solid option.