Pick Up This Discounted Rubik's Cube and Impress Your Friends and Ex-Lovers

Do you like fidget spinners, but want to actually accomplish something? There’s this new, wild product called the Rubik’s cube and it’s taking the nation by storm. And right now, it’ll cost you just $4.

Here’s what Eric said about it on The Inventory:

I got started solving Rubik’s cubes over a decade ago, and my first cube was the official one (now owned by Hasbro). It’s the one you can find in any toy story. It’s also not very good by modern standards. If you’re a cube connoisseur like I unfortunately became, you’ll start to notice some problems. It’s stiff, it doesn’t rotate well, it gets caught. If you just want something to fiddle with, this is a fine, cheap option. But you can do better.

Actually, don’t listen to Eric. You probably don’t deserve better and he’s an Atlanta Reign fan. But in all seriousness, this is a good way to learn and a cheap one at that. It’s a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so pick one up.