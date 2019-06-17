Graphic: Tercius Bufete

X-Chef Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher | $8 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page and use promo code PPZINVI7

Did you peel too many cloves of garlic because of Chrissy Teigen? Luckily, you can stack the on-page coupon with the promo code PPZINVI7, to save $4 on this X-Chef Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher. Use this stainless steel crusher to make Korean food or garlic bread.

And, no, garlic powder alone isn’t as good as when combined fresh stuff. Ask Dan.

So achieve peak garlic flavor and pick up this garlic crusher. You won’t regret it.