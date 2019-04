Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Contigo Autoseal travel mug is one of our readers’ favorites for keeping drinks hot, but this Shake & Go Fit Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle is designed to keep your protein shakes nice and cold.

In fact, the bottle, down to just $6 in the “dusted navy” variety, keeps your whey-laced smoothies cold for up to 12 hours, thanks to vacuum insulation. The screw-top lid ensures a mess-free shaking experience when you need to keep everything in the 24 oz. container all mixed up.