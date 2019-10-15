Pick Up This Cast Iron Dutch Oven for Your Next Camping Trip

Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $15 | Walmart



Want to seriously upgrade your camping dinner? Pick up this built-to-last Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven for a low $15. *Slaps the top* This bad boy can make all the 5 quarts of stew, and you can use it in the oven, or on the stovetop. Better still, it’s not just for stews, you can fry, and bake in it too.

At $15, this is a no-brainer. Stop eating directly from cans like R orschach, and enjoy a warm meal by the fire.