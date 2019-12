Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Morakniv Craftline Basic Fixed Blade Utility Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Update: Sold out.

Right now you can pick up a 3.6-inch Morakniv for an all-time low price of $7 Whether you want a cheap way to start carving spoons, or want a utility knife for just-in-case situations when you’re camping, this Morakniv is an excellent option.



Advertisement

It offers a Sandvik stainless steel blade and a handy sheath with a belt clip. Just make sure to leave it behind when you fly this winter.