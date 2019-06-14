Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Libratone Zipp Wi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker (Various Colors) | $100 | Woot

Despite being a few years old, the Libratone Zipp offers a ton of stuff you’d want from a speaker in 2019, and a refurbished model will cost you just $100 today.

With a 12-hour playtime, Airplay 2, 360 degree sound and rich bass, the Libratone Zipp can also be taken on the road, with an 10 hour battery life. Woot’s current deal is for a refurbished model and offers a 90-day Libratone Warranty.

Just remember that this prices is only available today, or until sold out. So don’t wait, the popular colors may sell out faster than you’d like.