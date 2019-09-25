Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now you can invest in a Canon 5DS full-frame DSLR for a low $1,500. There’s few cameras in the market that are comparable for use in a studio environment with this 50.6 megapixel monster.

Before going further, I should say that this camera is not for everyone.

It’s a beast; it’s big, bulky and creates images that are way too big for most people. But, if you want to create unbelievably detailed images for printing, this is the one to get.And $1,500 is a spectacular bargain for something like this. Paired with my Buy Committee-recommended 85mm 1.2mm lens, I was able to make some of my favorite images ever with this camera.

Use the promo code KJEOS at checkout to bring the price down. For what it’s worth, this camera sells for $3,500 on Amazon.