Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you can never have too much storage. And this is a lot of storage (400GB!) for a surprisingly little money ($130).

This 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now, or about $20 less than usual. For Switch owners who have ballooning digital libraries, this is a must buy.