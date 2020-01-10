Pick Up This 27" Curved AOC Gaming Monitor to Play League of Legends Just $190 Right Now

AOC C27G1 27" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor | $190 | Amazon | Also available at B&H

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 27" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

Just be warned, this VESA-compatible monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.