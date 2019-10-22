Pick Up This 24" Freesync Gaming Monitor For Just $165 Right Now

It's all consuming.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 24G2 24" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.

