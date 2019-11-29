Pick Up This 24" FreeSync Gaming Monitor For Just $116 Right Now

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

AOC 24" Curved Gaming Monitor (1080p, 1ms 144Hz, FreeSync) | $116 | Amazon



If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC C24G2 24" Freesync, curved gaming monitor is an unbelievable bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.

This monitor is currently at its lowest price ever and $84 off its average price. Get yours before it sells out.