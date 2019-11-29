It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Pick Up This 24" FreeSync Gaming Monitor For Just $116 Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
121
Save
AOC 24" Curved Gaming Monitor (1080p, 1ms 144Hz, FreeSync) | $116 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AOC 24" Curved Gaming Monitor (1080p, 1ms 144Hz, FreeSync) | $116 | Amazon

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC C24G2 24" Freesync, curved gaming monitor is an unbelievable bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.

Advertisement

This monitor is currently at its lowest price ever and $84 off its average price. Get yours before it sells out.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Black Friday Deals

Cook Christmas Dinner With Ease When You Get an 8-Qt. Instant Pot Duo For Only $65

Cancel Your Gym Membership and Save On These Space-Saving Adjustable Weights

Get a 13" MacBook Air For $650, Today Only

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts