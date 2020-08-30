Pick Up This $22 XL Mouse Pad And Not Worry About Replacements For a While

Corsair Anti-Fray Cloth Mouse Pad Photo : Corsair

Anyone that’s at the computer all day knows the value of an actually good mouse pad. Sure, you can buy a $1 mouse pad anywhere, but that sucker is going to start tearing and fraying within a month and it’s going to be a pain. Honestly, it’s easier to spend a little extra up front for a nice, huge, nice quality mouse pad and not have to worry about a replacement for quite a while. Seriously, mine has been going strong for years at this point. So, why not grab the Corsair mouse pad for $22 and not worry about it anymore?

Not only is this made out of anti-fray cloth, but it’s big. I love having my keyboard, mouse, and whatever else sitting on my desk on a big mouse pad. My keyboard never shuffles around, and in the case of a spill it’s easier to spray down the mousepad and clean it up than removing everything from the desk in a rush before it gets on the floor. I’m clumsy, okay? Regardless, this is a purchase you won’t regret.