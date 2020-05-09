Pick Up This $20 Tool Bag to Store Your New Tools In

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
WORKPRO 16-inch Wide Mouth Tool Bag | $20 | Amazon
Have you been buying up all those sweet tool deals? Good on you! Tools are important! You might realize there’s one problem—you need a place to store all these shiny new tools. Instead of getting a plastic or steel tool box, why not get a tool bag instead? Plastic toolboxes can break easily, steel ones are heavy, but the bag is easy to carry around and waterproof. This WORKPRO bag will definitely hold a lot of your tools, and you can grab it now for a low $20. There’s no better time to organize your tools!

