IMUSA Aluminum Mug for Stovetop Use or Camping 1.25-Quart, Silver | $2 | Amazon

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say, but you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.