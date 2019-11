Intex Prestige Downy Airbed | $15 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up this queen-sized Intex Prestige Downy Airbed for a low $15. Whenever I have visitors, I always regret not having a spare mattress for them. And while this is unlikely to be the comfiest thing to sleep on, you’d be glad to own it in a pinch.

Advertisement

Better still, it includes a handheld battery pump to make inflation a breeze. This usually sells for about $10 more, so don’t sleep on this deal.