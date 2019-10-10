It's all consuming.
Pick Up This $14 Vornado Personal Fan to Maximize Your Workplace Comfort

Tercius
Vornado Pivot Personal Fan (Copper) | $14 | Amazon
Vornado Pivot Personal Fan (Copper) | $14 | Amazon

Take control of your destiny with this discounted Vornado fan. When your office temperature is never quite right, this discounted personal fan gives you a little but more control over your comfort. This particular model is designed to sit right on your desk, so the only person you’ll have to answer to is... well, you.

Normally selling for $20, this $14 is a really terrific deal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

