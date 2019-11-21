It's all consuming.
Pick Up These Workout-Ready Anker Headphones for Just $25

Tercius
Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones | $25 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

It’s time to invest in a pair of workout headphones that can keep up with you. Right now the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones are down to just $25 if you clip the coupon on the page.

Unlike comparable earphones, these can tackle whatever activity you throw at it. They’re sweat-proof, dust-proof and IP68 water-proof, and the included ear hooks ensure they stay in place while you work out.

They’ll also last an astonishing 18 hours, so you’re likely to tap out before they do.

This is the most significant discount we’ve seen on these 2019 version. For some context, these earphones usually sell for around $40. So if you’re looking for a new pair of workout headphones, this is an incredible time to buy. 

