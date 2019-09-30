Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Brita Longlast Replacement Filters (2-pack) | $18 | Amazon

It’s time: Change your Brita filter. You’ve put it off long enough. Right now, it’s even easier with this discounted 2-pack.

Advertisement

This particular model lasts much longer than your traditional Brita filter (about 6 months) which means the deed is done for an entire year. Hell, pick up more if you want to stock up since this is a $1 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

These models work with most Brita products (all except the Stream and Infinity systems.) Think of it less like a purchase, but more of an investment.