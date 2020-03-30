It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Pick Up The Winner of This Year's Best Picture, Parasite, for Just $15

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
163
Save
Parasite [Blu-ray + Digital] | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Parasite [Blu-ray + Digital] | $15 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up this year’s Best Picture winner, Parasite, for just $15. What’s left to say about this incredible film? It’s so good, I’ve been thinking about it for weeks. Here’s what AV Club had to say:

Maybe Parasite is just too wildly entertaining to ever become a screed. Bong, working again with cinematographer Hong Gyeong-Pyo (who also shot the best movie of last year, Burning), crafts his images with such virtuosic confidence that he puts the vast majority of Hollywood blockbusters to shame. There are sequences in this movie good enough to leave a viewer giddy with disbelief; one involving a mad scramble to hide within the film’s posh suburban palace plays out on a vertiginous tightrope between hilarious and nail-bitingly suspenseful. Parasite cuts a jagged path from screwball farce to violently unhinged thriller to something like tragedy—it’s the Bong special, a rollercoaster (or, you know, Snowpiercer) ride across the vast spectrum of genre. What lingers, though, is the melancholy chill of its final destination, and what the film has to say about the pipe dream of keeping up with the Joneses. When you can’t beat ’em or join ’em, is there anywhere to go but down?

Advertisement

Eat 👏 The 👏 Rich.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Target's Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Video Games Lets Your Build Your Backlog

Level Up Your Gaming Arsenal With These 11 Subscription Services and Upgrades

Fill the RPG-Shaped Black Hole In Your Life With The Outer Worlds For $35

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games