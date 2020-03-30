Pick Up The Winner of This Year's Best Picture, Parasite, for Just $15

Parasite [Blu-ray + Digital] | $15 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up t his y ear’s Best Picture winner , Parasite, for ju st $15. What’s left to say about this incredible film? It’s so good, I’ve been thinking about it for weeks. Here’s what AV Club had to say:

Maybe Parasite is just too wildly entertaining to ever become a screed. Bong, working again with cinematographer Hong Gyeong-Pyo (who also shot the best movie of last year, Burning), crafts his images with such virtuosic confidence that he puts the vast majority of Hollywood blockbusters to shame. There are sequences in this movie good enough to leave a viewer giddy with disbelief; one involving a mad scramble to hide within the film’s posh suburban palace plays out on a vertiginous tightrope between hilarious and nail-bitingly suspenseful. Parasite cuts a jagged path from screwball farce to violently unhinged thriller to something like tragedy—it’s the Bong special, a rollercoaster (or, you know, Snowpiercer) ride across the vast spectrum of genre. What lingers, though, is the melancholy chill of its final destination, and what the film has to say about the pipe dream of keeping up with the Joneses. When you can’t beat ’em or join ’em, is there anywhere to go but down?