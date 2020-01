Apple AirPods 2nd Gen w/ Charging Case | $129 | Amazon

These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $129. That’s $30 less than usual. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for less than usual.

Advertisement

The New AirPods Are Fine The conversation is getting old. You know, the one about how Apple isn’t innovating with new… Read more