Photo: Razer

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Razer’s Blade Pro somehow manages to fit powerful gaming components into laptops that are as thin and well-built as MacBook Pros, and right now you can save big on the 17" model. Using the coupon code AFFWIN, this laptop can be yours for $1,600.

Yep, that’s a lot but it’s a really great laptop. Here’s what it packs: GTX 1060 graphics, i7-7700HQ processor, 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD, and 16GB of RAM.