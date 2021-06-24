Pick Up the Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard for Just $74

Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard | $74 | Amazon

Razer Ornata V1 Gaming Keyboard | $57 | Amazon

When I built my PC, I was starting from scratch pretty much. To make the investment easier on myself, I had just used some old monitor, keyboard, and mouse for a bit to spread out some of the costs before upgrading. If you’re like me and are ready for an upgrade, consider the Razer Ornata V2 which is on sale at Amazon for $74. The high-performance mecha-membrane switches provide tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard, but are soft and cushioned. Also, you get full RGB lighting if that’s your sort of thing. If you’re on a bit more of a budget, you may also want to consider instead the V1 model currently available for $57.