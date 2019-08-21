Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Refurbished Apple AirPods 2nd Gen w/ Charging Case | $115 | eBay | Discount shown at checkout

These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are already marked down to $135 refurbished, but if you add them to your cart, you’ll get an extra $20 off at checkout. That’s $30 less than buying them new. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for a lot less than usual.

Just add it to your cart and you’ll see the discount.