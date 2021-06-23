Pick Up the HORI Nintendo Fighting Stick Mini for $42 to Get Better at Street Fighter, But Probably Worse at Doom Eternal



HORI Nintendo Fighting Stick Mini

Graphic : Joe Tilleli

HORI Nintendo Fighting Stick Mini| $42 | Amazon



The HORI Fighting Stick Mini is certainly a step up from the Joy-Cons when it comes to fighting games like Street Fighter. And if that’s something, you play you’ll definitely want to consider picking this up for $42 at Amazon, but I’m not here to talk to you about that though. I want to see someone beat Doom Eternal with this thing. Is that possible? I don’t know. Someone go find out. I’ve seen Dark Souls beaten with a banana so I’m sure someone will be able to pull it off.