Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Debating whether or not to pick up a Pixel 3a XL? Amazon’s making the choice a little easier by adding a $100 gift card. Gizmodo says that with the Pixel 3a, “Google made the best value phone on the market.”

This is a bonafide steal, considering that this unlocked smartphone was just announced and an Amazon gift card is ostensibly cash. It’s also got all the Google smarts you’d expect from a top-of-the-line Android phone, a great camera and a super long battery life. If you’re even the teensiest bit interested in getting a new phone, this one is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. Act fast, I don’t think this promotion will last.