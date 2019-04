Screenshot: Kotaku

The Division 2 is a rarity these days: an online loot shooter that actually launched in a usable (and fun!) state. If you were waiting on a deal, wait no longer, MassGenie has it for $45 on PS4 with promo code TCTD2PS4SE.



Note: I know you’ve probably never heard of this site, but I bought a copy of RDR2 from them awhile back, and it shipped promptly and arrived faster than expected.