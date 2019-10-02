Pick Up TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking for a Low $3, Today Only

It's all consuming.
TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking [Kindle] | $3 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Human beings. At some point in our insignificant, painful lives, we will have to speak publicly. The topic? Something we are neither passionate about or competent in. But thankfully, a Kindle copy of the TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking is down to just $3 to help us out.

For some of us, it’s a great use of those Amazon digital credits we’ve all built up for that thing we impulse bought, but didn’t need right away. But that’s humanity isn’t it? An endless cycle of consumerism, discomfort and disappointment.

But perhaps, we’ll all find a way to talk our way out of that.

Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

