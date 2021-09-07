The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle | $15 | StackSocial | Use code KJD20SAVE for an additional 20% off



Advertisement

Have you ever thought about picking up a programming language? It’s not as difficult as you might think, especially with The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle, now $15 at StackSocial. Use code KJD20SAVE for an additional 20% off, which makes this complete set of 10 courses a huge bargain. It comes with 875 lessons, from helping you learn the basics to advanced concepts, including automatic stock trading, GUI programming, and more. Even if you’re only marginally interested in this sort of thing, it’s the type of classes that are good to have around and come back to, because you never know when a working knowledge of Python will come in handy.