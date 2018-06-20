Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stuff your Kindle with some discounted magazine subscriptions today from this Amazon sale. Starting at just $4 each, you can get a 12 month subscription of popular magazines like GQ, Golf Digest, Bon Appetit, and more. That’s just 33 cents per issue, and a crazy huge discount from buying magazines at the airport. This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so grab what you need before time runs out!