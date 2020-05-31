Pick Up Some Chisel Tip Sharpies for $7 and Make Some Great Signs

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Chisel Tip (8-count) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Chisel Tip (8-count) | $7 | Amazon

Are you working on a creative project? Perhaps you need to write something on some poster board that will be big and bold and easy to see? Sharpie’s chisel tip markers are your best bet, as the broad tip makes it much easier to make your words visible without too much effort. Right now, an eight pack of the markers is about half off at Amazon for $7, which is less than a dollar a marker! Use these babies to create signs for your events, or events you may be attending. They’re very versatile.

Don’t forget some poster board, though.

