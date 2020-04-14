It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Media Deals

Pick Up Some Best-Sellers in Amazon's Latest Kindle Sale and Never Give a F*ck Again

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Read best-seller Kindle books for less | Amazon
Read best-seller Kindle books for less | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media Deals: The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Read best-seller Kindle books for less | Amazon

Out of books to read yet? I’m not, but I can’t resist a good Kindle sale, and there’s a lot of them. This week, you can save big on some best-selling novels, and there are a lot of good choices in this particular selection.

I personally recommend The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, which is only $5 during this sale. It’s a great, honest self-help book. I haven’t read the sequel, Everything Is F*cked yet, but given the current state of the world, the title is apt and it’s only $5, so it’s probably a great read right now.

Of course, as there is every week, there are a ton more Kindle deals to sift through, so if you have some free time take a look!

