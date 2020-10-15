Pick Up Six Spooky Halloween-Themed Face Masks If You're Chancing a Trick-or-Treat Spree This Year

Extreme Fit Halloween Masks (2-Pack) | $16 | MorningSave
We’re in a pandemic, sure, but kids want their candy, dammit, and some places will allow the annual walkabout for cavities and unending sugar rushes. If you’re planning on doing some door hopping this Halloween, consider grabbing this six pack of adjustable face masks for $16, each with its own design to garner all the praise and fake jump scares from Mrs. Mildred next door. There are sizes for both adults and kids available, and there are three unique mask designs per size. These dual-layer masks are considered non-medical, so buy them at your own risk.