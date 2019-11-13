Pick Up Razer's Ornata Keyboard for Just $40, an All-Time Low

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Razer Ornata Expert Mecha-Membrane Keyboard | $4 0 | Amazon



Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $40 , it’s also a steal.

This keyboard combines the longish travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

It’s currently at its lowest price ever. Just be warned, this isn’t a Chroma keyboard, which means the lighting is either green, or... well, off. But for my money, I’d take the magnetic wrist rest over superfluous lighting any day.

Add the $30 DeathAdder Elite and you’ve got yourself a winning combination.