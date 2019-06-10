Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee | $35 | eBay

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee, you can grab it for $35 today on eBay, a new all-time low price.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.

It’s perfect to kill time before Pokemon Shield and Sword come out.