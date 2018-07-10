Our readers’ favorite food storage containers are selling for $27 today on Amazon, within $1 of the best price ever. They’re glass so they’re less likely to stain or hold odors, and they last forever. But don’t take my word for it - here’s what you like about them:
Easy to clean, great size selection, very sturdy. - thethinwhiteduke
Far and away the best as they will never stain or crack and the lids are replaceable and inexpensive. Tons of different sizes and shapes. I’ve replaced almost all of my old plastic crap except for a few even smaller ones that go in the kids lunch boxes. - Dar
I have what I believe to be the oldest version of this product, purchased ~23 years ago at Costco. The sets (I bought 2) included two sizes of rectangular containers, small bowls, and two sizes of small round, all with blue lids. The have held up perfectly with only the replacement of two lids on the larger bowls. Glass is the perfect storage material but don’t microwave with the lids snapped on tight DAMHIKT. Excellent product and worth many times what I paid. - Bodger