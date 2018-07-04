Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re a fan of GORUCK, you know that their stuff is not cheap. But today, you can save up to 40% off with their Christmas in July sale. It includes our readers’ favorite everyday backpack, the GR1 which you guys describe as extremely durable:

Best backpack I’ve ever owned, bar none, and I’ve put it through some shit. Can handle getting me dragged through a bunch of mud, and all cleaned up it’s sleek enough to look right at home on the subway without screaming “Tacti-cool”. Plus the company is run by a former Green Beret who frequently answers questions on Reddit and Facebook, they have radical transparency on pricing and design decisions, and all their stuff is built in the USA. - HWEdwards

Already have a backpack? You can also save on apparel, sand bags, duffel bags, and more.