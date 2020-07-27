It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Pick Up On Those Footsteps With JBL's Quantum 300 Gaming Headset for $60

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsJBLJBL DealsAmazon Deals
561
Save
JBL Quantum 300 | $60 | Amazon
JBL Quantum 300 | $60 | Amazon
Image: jBL
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

JBL Quantum 300 | $60 | Amazon

Now $20 off, drape JBL’s Quantum 300 headset over your head for better game sound. This stereo headset works on nearly any platform with a 3.5mm connection, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, and we reckon the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be added in due time.

  • Features JBL Quantum Surround sound technology which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.
  • JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset incorporates a boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.
  • Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 300 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon sessions, plus 3.5 mm and USB adapter connections for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Advertisement