Pick Up On Those Footsteps With JBL's Quantum 300 Gaming Headset for $60

JBL Quantum 300 Image : jBL

JBL Quantum 300 | $60 | Amazon

Now $20 off, drape JBL’s Quantum 300 headset over your head for better game sound. This st ereo headset works on nearly any platform with a 3.5mm connection, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, and we reckon the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be added in due time.

Features JBL Quantum Surround sound technology which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.

JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset incorporates a boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.

Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 300 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon sessions, plus 3.5 mm and USB adapter connections for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.