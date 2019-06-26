Photo: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Worlds (Nintendo Switch) | $14 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Ever wish Minecraft was more... LEGO-based? Well, good news LEGO Worlds

for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $14 right now. Clip the coupon on the page to get the discount.

For what it’s worth, Kotaku had a lot of fun with it and it seems to get updated pretty regularly. At the very least, it’s a cheap way to keep a kid entertained for hours, right?