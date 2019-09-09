Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum | $20 | Ulta

When this Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum was released in 2018, it sold out almost instantly, and ever since, K-beauty aficionados have had a rough go of getting their hands on a bottle of the cult-favorite treatment. But now, at Ulta, not only is the serum in stock—it’s also on sale for just $20, a deal that’s basically unheard of.

Advertisement

This serum is a direct response to the “glass skin” craze in the K-beauty world; it’s really just code for poreless, glow-y skin, which certainly sounds appealing! Using ingredients including peach extract, niacinamide, Asian mountain yam extract, hyaluronic acid, peptide complex, the serum helps fight inflammation and dullness to uncover a more hydrated, firm, and luminous complexion. Be sure to snag yours before this deal ends tomorrow—or before it goes out of stock yet again.