Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can get Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle for $20 for all platforms. So, what do you get with this bundle? Well, first, you get a copy of an already free downloadable game.

But you also get the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (a $10 value) for more skins. Add all that up, and you’ve got yourself a pretty solid deal.