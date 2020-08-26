It's all consuming.
Pick up for Your Pickup a $45 Power Bank Jump Starter You Can Also Use for Cars

Gabe Carey
Tacklife T6 800A Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Promo Code 7QWE5DCO
Everyone has those days. You’re broke down on the side of the road. The car won’t start. You’re stranded in the middle of nowhere with zero cell reception, all because you unwittingly agreed to drive to your grandparents’ farm on Christmas Day. It’s snowing to the point you can’t see anything beyond what’s 5 feet in front of you. You are, it would seem, royally fucked. But it’s not all bad. Remember that Tacklife jump starter battery pack you bought from a Kinja Deal months ago? Where did you put that? Oh, right. In the glove compartment, or no ... under the seat. There it is. Back on the road, and I’m charging my phone, too.

With the Tacklife T6 800A peak jump starter, you’re not only guaranteeing a lifeline when there’s no one around to give you a jump, but you’re also bagging a 18,000mAh charger for all your devices, including the smartphone in your pocket. By clipping the coupon onsite and entering the promo code 7QWE5DCO at checkout, you can store this compact accessory in its included carrying case, plop it in your truck bed, and be on your way in no time at all. Get your car, SUV, motorcycle, or van back up to speed in the blink of an eye for just $45 today.

