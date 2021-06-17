Pick Up Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age For Just $20

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Nintendo Switch) | $20 | Walmart

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox One) | $20 | Walmart



Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Walmart just marked it down to $20, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 12/24/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/17/2021.