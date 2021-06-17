It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pick Up Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age For Just $20

The 2006 classic Final Fantasy XII reconstructed in HD

Shep McAllister
Screenshot: Square Enix
Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Walmart just marked it down to $20, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 12/24/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/17/2021. 

