Pick Up Apple's Powerbeats Pros, Which Are Like AirPods, But Better For a Low $160

Refurbished Apple Powerbeats Pro | $160 | Best Buy
Refurbished Apple Powerbeats Pro | $160 | Best Buy

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Best Buy has ‘em for $160 if you don’t mind refurbished. (Just buy a replacement tips if you find that the Geek Squad didn’t already replace them.)

If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

