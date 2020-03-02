It's all consuming.
Pick Up Apple's HomePod For a Low $200

Tercius
Apple HomePod (Space Gray or White) | $200 | Best Buy
As far as privacy and security are concerned, there is no beating Apple’s smart speaker: the HomePod. If you own an iPhone, or already own a ton of Apple gadgets, and want to invest in a smart speaker, there really is no better option.

While its standard price of $250 is a little absurd (even if the speaker does sound awesome,) today’s discount makes this Apple Music-machine a bit easier to invest in.

