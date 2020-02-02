It's all consuming.
Pick Up An iPad Mini Refurb For a Low $330

Tercius
Refurb Apple iPad Mini (5th Generation, 2019) 7.9" Tablet | $330 | Woot
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Right now you can save big on Apple’s most travel-friendly tablet, Apple iPad Mini, if you’re okay with refurbished. Woot currently has the WiFi-only model for $330 in all three colors.

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than going with Apple. But... I would recommend just spending the extra $10. Here’s why: You’ll get a full year-long warranty if you go with Apple, plus genuine chargers and cables v.s. the 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty and generic chargers.

Up to you.

